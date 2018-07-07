Halep Tumbles Out To Hsieh After Wasting Match Point

Simona Halep wasted match point en route to becoming the latest big-name casualty in the women's singles at Wimbledon as Hsieh Su-wei produced a memorable round-three comeback.

Top seed Halep, who ended her wait for a major title at the French Open last month, won the first set, had the chance to serve out for the victory and earned match point on her opponent's serve.

However, Hsieh's unpredictable offence and never-say-die attitude paid dividends as she upset the world number one to secure a 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory.

"The greatest win of her singles career"



Su-Wei Hsieh sends home Simona Halep at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/t4J4lGAtub — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2018

It means only one top-10 seed, Karolina Pliskova, remains in the women's draw, although Serena Williams (25) is still in contention.

Hsieh will meet either Dominika Cibulkova in round four.