Great Britain Likely to Lose Andy Murray for Davis Cup Quarter-Final

Andy Murray looks set to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final meeting with France as he needs time to rest his elbow injury.

The world number one was forced to withdraw from this week's Miami Open after sustaining the problem in training.

Murray led GB to Davis Cup glory two years ago, but did not feature in their opening-round win over Canada this time round due to his busy schedule.

We wish @andy_murray a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court very soon. pic.twitter.com/5QDX47LQvm — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 18, 2017

And Jamie Murray, speaking after he and doubles partner Bruno Soares reached the last eight in Miami, believes GB will again have to cope without his younger brother in Rouen next week.

"It's some sort of tear in his elbow, so he needs to rest," he said.

"He said he can do everything except serve and he told me that rest was all he had to do. I am not planning that he is going to be there [against France] but, if he is, then obviously that is great for the team and we'll see what happens.

"But the most important thing for him is just to get healthy because he has had a few issues now. He has had shingles, he has had his elbow, he was sick here as well for two or three days after he pulled out of the tournament.

"I think he just needs to get a bit settled and get a good crack at it over the next three months because there are a lot of big tournaments to play."