Gastao Elias upset Juan Martin del Potro to book an Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon quarter-final clash with top seed Milos Raonic.

The Portuguese, ranked 125th in the world, downed sixth seed Del Potro 7-6 (7-0) 6-4, while Raonic was also a straight-sets winner, defeating Denis Istomin 6-4 6-3 in France.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga needed three sets to see off Carlos Berlocq, the second seed eventually winning through 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 6-3.

#DelPotro: "I feel pain in the shoulder and back. I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon concerning if I play the French Open" pic.twitter.com/JeS8rXWL6W — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 24, 2017

He will meet Karen Khachanov following the Russian's 6-2 7-6 (7-3) triumph over Jordan Thompson.

Also on Wednesday, third seed Tomas Berdych defeated Chung Hyeon 6-3 7-5 to book a last-eight match with Gilles Simon.

The Frenchman was a 3-6 7-5 6-4 victor against Kyle Edmund.