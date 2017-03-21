Gael Monfils Reveals Knee And Achilles Injuries

World number 11 Gael Monfils revealed he would be sidelined with knee and Achilles injuries.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a solid start to the year, but was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open.

Monfils, a two-time grand-slam semi-finalist, said on Monday he would need to enter a recovery program due to knee and Achilles injuries.

"The exams that I did today have revealed a chondropathy of my left patella and a tear in my left Achilles heel," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will start tomorrow a rehabilitation program and will do all it takes to recover as soon as possible."

Monfils holds an 8-4 win-loss record this year, including reaching quarter-finals in Marseille and Dubai.