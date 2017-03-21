Gael Monfils Reveals Knee And Achilles Injuries
The Frenchman has enjoyed a solid start to the year, but was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open.
World number 11 Gael Monfils revealed he would be sidelined with knee and Achilles injuries.
Monfils, a two-time grand-slam semi-finalist, said on Monday he would need to enter a recovery program due to knee and Achilles injuries.
"The exams that I did today have revealed a chondropathy of my left patella and a tear in my left Achilles heel," he wrote on Twitter.
"I will start tomorrow a rehabilitation program and will do all it takes to recover as soon as possible."
Monfils holds an 8-4 win-loss record this year, including reaching quarter-finals in Marseille and Dubai.