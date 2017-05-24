Petra Kvitova will announce on Friday whether she will be fit enough to play at the French Open next week.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been absent from the WTA Tour in 2017 after being the victim of a knife attack by an intruder in her apartment last December.

Kvitova said she was lucky to be alive following the incident and had not been expected to return for at least six months after needing surgery to repair tendon and nerve damage in her left hand.

On Tuesday the Czech's representatives said she was "on track for Wimbledon" and would make a last-minute decision regarding her participation at Roland Garros.

And that decision will be made on May 26, with Kvitova confirming her plans in an Instagram post that showed her boarding a plane for Paris.

"Hi guys, I have some news," she posted.

"I am flying to Roland Garros today and taking part in a press conference on site at 2.30pm local time on Friday.

"Keep everything crossed for me that I will be able to play there."

Kvitova's best performance at the French Open came in 2012 when she was beaten by eventual champion Maria Sharapova in the semi-final.