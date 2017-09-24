French Open Champion Ostapenko Seals Second Career Title in Seoul

OMNISPORT

Jelena Ostapenko claimed the second title of her career in Seoul as the French Open champion beat Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Korea Open.

Ostapenko was a surprise grand slam winner at Roland Garros as she beat third seed Simona Halep but following that with more silverware has proved difficult for the Latvian.

Failed attempts at Eastbourne, Toronto and Cincinnati have followed, with the majors - Wimbledon and the US Open - providing more success but not another trophy.

Sunday finally saw her victorious again as she came from a set down to beat Haddad Maia – the Brazilian in her maiden WTA final appearance – 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-4.

Having given up a break of serve midway through the first set, Ostapenko had to fight to save two set points in the 10th, but Haddad Maia was not to be denied in the tie-break.

The grand slam champion bounced back quickly to race into a 3-0 lead in the second, her hammer-like forehand consistently finding a way through, and 27 minutes after falling behind she was level – converting her third set point thanks to a well-judged line challenge.

With everything to play for in the decider form went out of the window as both players broke at will, crucially for Ostapenko she found a way through her opponent to lead 5-4 so she could serve for the match.

There were no nerves for the Latvian, though, as she held to love to claim the title, another crushing forehand down the line sealing her win.