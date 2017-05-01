Federer confirms French Open plans

OMNISPORT

Roger Federer has confirmed his intention to play the French Open for the first time in two years.

Knee and back injuries kept Federer from competing at Roland Garros last year, snapping a run of 65 consecutive main-draw appearances at grand slam tournaments.

Despite winning the Australian Open and securing Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Miami, Federer has opted to skip the bulk of the clay-court season in a bid to stave off injury problems and previously said that he could miss the second major of the year if he was not "really fired up" to play in Paris.

However, after playing in an exhibition match in Seattle, Washington over the weekend, the Swiss master confirmed he will be seeking a 19th major in the French capital.

"I am registered and my intention is to play Roland Garros," Federer told Tennis Channel. "I feel very privileged to be back on a tennis court.

"Last year was extremely difficult, having had surgery and the knee never healing. Then I had back pain too, and it all got too much at Wimbledon and I was out for six months.

"But I was able to spend some incredible time with the family and start preparing for this season and hoping that the work that I put in the off-season was going to really pay off.

"I was going to get a second chance to really play tennis again on the professional tour and so when I did come back in Australia was really exciting."