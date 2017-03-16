Fabulous Roger Federer Puts On Masterclass To Destroy Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer produced a stunning performance to crush Rafael Nadal in the BNP Paribas Open fourth round on Wednesday.

The Swiss maestro was in devastating form at Indian Wells, cruising to a surprisingly comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory in just 68 minutes.

The win marked the first time in their 36 meetings Federer has beaten Nadal three consecutive times.

Federer had battled past Nadal in a thrilling Australian Open final in January to claim his 18th grand slam.

However, their last-16 clash at the ATP 1000 event was far different.

Sunset boulevard in Indian Wells pic.twitter.com/J5wuQ50MhP — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 16, 2017

Federer was clinical – converting four of five break points – and in complete control from the baseline, pushing 14-time major champion Nadal onto the defensive throughout in the pair's earliest meeting since their first - the third round of the Miami Open in 2004.

He mixed 26 winners with 17 unforced errors, the four-time champion setting up a quarter-final clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Federer took control from the outset against Nadal, breaking in the opening game before a blistering backhand winner saw him go 4-1 up.

After grabbing the opener, Federer broke for 2-1 in the second set, Spaniard Nadal largely powerless to stop his great rival.

Federer maintained that break until the ninth game, when he secured a second to seal victory with an incredible backhand return winner.