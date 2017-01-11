Eugenie Bouchard Keeps Up Strong Start By Moving Into Sydney International Semi-Finals
Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard continued her strong start to the year with a 6-2, 6-3 quarter-final win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday at the Sydney International.
Bouchard had a breakout season in 2014, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open before making the final at Wimbledon. But she has only gone past the fourth round at a major once since then and slipped to No. 46 at the end of last year.
“I feel more and more confident every day,” Bouchard said Wednesday. “I feel like I’m getting back into the rhythm of things a little bit, but it’s a long road …”
The Westmount, Que., native’s semifinal opponent will be Sydney-born Johanna Konta of Britain, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5. Konta broke Kasatkina’s service in the 11th game, helped by a double-fault to set up break point in that game.
Last year at the Australian Open, Konta became the first British women to make a Grand Slam semi since 1983 before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber.