Eugenie Bouchard In A Hurry As Louisa Chirico Is Defeated Quickly

Eugenie Bouchard was late starting her first-round match, so didn't waste any time in beating American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-4 in 56 minutes.

The pair didn't begin play until nearly 11 p.m. on Margaret Court Arena after Stan Wawrinka needed nearly 3 1-2 hours to beat Martin Klizan in five sets in the preceding match.

Bouchard made the semifinals at Melbourne Park in 2014, and followed that up with a semi appearance at the French and the final at Wimbledon. But injuries and poor form have since seen her ranking drop out of the top 20.

On Monday, Bouchard won the opening set in 18 minutes and broke Chirico in the third game of the second set before serving to win, clinching the match when Chirico sent a forehand long.