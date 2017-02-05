Elina Svitolina Claims Taiwan Title Over Peng Shuai

Elina Svitolina claimed her fifth WTA Tour title with a straight-sets win over Peng Shuai in the Taiwan Open final.

The Ukrainian top seed cruised through the decider on Sunday, easing to a 6-3 6-2 win in just 68 minutes.

Svitolina broke serve six times in a convincing victory over the Chinese world number 71.

5th career title for Elina Svitolina.



Up to Race to Singapore top 8 and getting closer to WTA top 10. pic.twitter.com/0Qd55xmHfG — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 5, 2017

The title was the fifth of Svitolina's career and saw her keep up her record of having won a trophy in every year since 2013.

The world number 13, who had lost her only previous meeting with Peng, had fallen behind an early break before reeling off four straight games to finish the first set.

Svitolina was also broken to start the second set, but she went on to break three times to close out her victory.