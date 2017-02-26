Dominic Thiem Claims Rio Open Win

Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP Tour title with a straight-sets win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Rio Open final on Sunday.

World number eight and second seed Thiem came into the match as favourite, and after an early wobble he rediscovered his poise to see out a 7-5 6-4 success for his first Tour win since June last year.

It was another case of clay-court disappointment for fourth seed Carreno Busta, who has now lost all three of his finals on the surface.

Dominic Thiem: 8 ATP titles in 21 months. pic.twitter.com/RfZOSPBXLA — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 26, 2017

The Spaniard began brightly and was a break to the good at 3-2 when Thiem went long, but the Austrian hit back immediately and after wasting two set points at 6-5, capitalised on a third as Carreno Busta could only find the net.

A deft volley handed Thiem a break and a 4-2 lead in the second, but this time it was Carreno Busta's turn to get the match back on serve at the first available opportunity.

But Thiem upped the pressure once more and broke again to seal the title, Carreno Busta sending a forehand long in one hour, 34 minutes.