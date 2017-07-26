Djokovic to miss remainder of 2017

OMNISPORT

Novak Djokovic will miss the US Open after confirming he will sit out the rest of the 2017 season due to an elbow injury.

"Just want to share the news with you," he said on Facebook.

I took time to make a decision about my recovery. Sorry for keeping you in the dark these days. Read more here https://t.co/tCSw46TOL2 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 26, 2017

"After obviously a year and a half of carrying the injury of the elbow that has culminated in the last couple of months, I have made a decision to not play any competitions or tournaments for the rest of the 2017 season.

"Unfortunately this is the decision that had to be made at this moment. Wimbledon was the toughest tournament for me in terms of feeling the pain."