David Goffin Gains Revenge On Grigor Dimitrov To Book Rotterdam Semi Final

David Goffin gained a measure of revenge on Grigor Dimitrov with a three-set victory in the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open on Friday.

The Belgian was defeated by the Bulgarian in the final of the Sofia Open on Sunday, but the third seed was the winner on this occasion after coming through 6-4 1-6 6-3 in two hours, 16 minutes.

Dimitrov, seeded fifth, has been in excellent form this season and has two ATP Tour titles to his name and enjoyed a run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

However, in an enthralling match it was Goffin who claimed a first career win over Dimitrov.

In the semi-finals, he faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert after the Frenchman shocked second seed Dominic Thiem 6-4 7-6 (7-3), who suffered an early defeat in Sofia last week.

Top seed Marin Cilic will also go no further as he lost a tight battle against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-5).

Tsonga now meets Tomas Berdych - the 2014 winner - after the Czech ended the run of defending champion Martin Klizan 6-3 6-3.