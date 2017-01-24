Coaching Djokovic like being asked to manage Real Madrid - Ivanisevic
Novak Djokovic is like the Real Madrid of tennis, according to Goran Ivanisevic, who would find it hard to refuse coaching the Serbian.
OMNISPORT
Goran Ivanisevic admits he would find it tough to turn down the opportunity to coach Novak Djokovic, likening it to being offered the job at Real Madrid.
Djokovic completed a career Grand Slam by winning the French Open last June, but a decline in form saw him surrender his place at the top of world rankings to Andy Murray by the end of 2016.
The Serbian ended a three-year partnership with coach Boris Becker last month and 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic, who works with Tomas Berdych, would relish the chance to take over.
"It would be like if Real Madrid asked you to be manager. It's the dream for all coaches and analysts of the game," Ivanisevic is quoted as saying by AS.
"It is difficult to comment on changes in his team. Although he is not number one anymore, to me Novak is the best. He has won everything he had to."
Djokovic started 2017 by defeating Murray in the Qatar Open final, but suffered a shock second-round exit at the hands of Denis Istomin at the Australian Open last week.