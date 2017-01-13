Classy Johanna Konta Too Good For Agnieszka Radwanska And Takes Sydney International Prize

Johanna Konta gained a modicum of revenge over Agnieszka Radwanska by romping to glory in the Sydney International final on Friday.

It proved a happy homecoming for Sydney-born Konta - now representing Great Britain - after her last appearance in a WTA Tour final ended in defeat to Radwanska at the China Open in October.

The Pole had prevailed in straight sets on that occasion but this time it was Konta's turn to dominate, the world number 10 triumphing 6-4 6-2 for her second WTA success.

Konta started strongly and a forehand volley earned her a break and a 2-1 lead in the first, an advantage she would not relinquish, holding to love to seal the first set when Radwanska sent a return wide.

"I knew going into a match against Aga I couldn't be anything short of a great level!"@JoKonta91 takes us through @SydneyTennis Final win. pic.twitter.com/NNCFtH0SkI — WTA (@WTA) January 13, 2017

And the world number three had no answer to her opponent at the start of the second, Konta surging into a 4-0 lead.

One match point came and went due to an errant drop shot, but she sealed victory in emphatic fashion with an ace out wide to warm up for next week's Australian Open in perfect fashion.

Meanwhile, in the Hobart International, Elise Mertens booked a place in her first WTA final and in some style, with a 6-4 6-0 defeat of Jana Fett.

The world number 127 will face Monica Niculescu in Saturday's showdown, the Romanian likely to be fresh after semi-final opponent Lesia Tsurenko was forced to withdraw due to a viral illness.