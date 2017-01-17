Cautious Rafael Nadal Expects Improvement
OMNISPORT
Rafael Nadal insists there is still plenty of room for improvement in his game despite starting his quest for Australian Open glory with a dominant straight-sets win over Florian Mayer.
The Spaniard was in fine form en route to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Mayer in his opener at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
Nadal, the 14-time grand-slam champion, hit 39 winners and served well, with Mayer unable to create a break-point chance.
But the left-hander - who is seeded ninth - said there was still work to do ahead of a second-round clash against Marcos Baghdatis.
"I am in the next round without losing a set. I don't know if it is the perfect start or not. I don't think about that," Nadal said.
"I am just thinking that I played a solid match, straight-sets win. I hit a lot of winners. That's a positive thing for me.
"I know I have been practicing very well. I know it's always going to be tough to play that well, especially at the beginning.
"But if you win, you have the chance to improve a little bit. That's what I need. I need to improve. But the real thing is I played well."
Nadal's 2016 was hampered by a wrist injury, while he suffered a first-round loss to compatriot Fernando Verdasco at Melbourne Park last year.
The 30-year-old appeared in good nick, though, and was particularly happy with his performance against an opponent often willing to vary his game.
"I am happy with the way I am playing. I had good weeks of practice. It's never easy in the first round," Nadal said.
"There's always more nerves at the beginning. I didn't play against an easy opponent.
"The way that he plays is not a conventional game. He changes the rhythm of the point, changing with a slice, then he hits a winner, then he plays a slower ball. It's not easy to read his game."