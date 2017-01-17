Cautious Nadal determined to improve in Melbourne

OMNISPORT

Rafael Nadal insists there is still plenty of room for improvement in his game despite starting his quest for Australian Open glory with a dominant straight-sets win over Florian Mayer.

The Spaniard was in fine form en route to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Mayer in his opener at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Nadal, the 14-time grand-slam champion, hit 39 winners and served well, with Mayer unable to create a break-point chance.

But the left-hander - who is seeded ninth - said there was still work to do ahead of a second-round clash against Marcos Baghdatis.

"I am in the next round without losing a set. I don't know if it is the perfect start or not. I don't think about that," Nadal said.

"I am just thinking that I played a solid match, straight-sets win. I hit a lot of winners. That's a positive thing for me.

"I know I have been practicing very well. I know it's always going to be tough to play that well, especially at the beginning.

"But if you win, you have the chance to improve a little bit. That's what I need. I need to improve. But the real thing is I played well."

Nadal's 2016 was hampered by a wrist injury, while he suffered a first-round loss to compatriot Fernando Verdasco at Melbourne Park last year.

The 30-year-old appeared in good nick, though, and was particularly happy with his performance against an opponent often willing to vary his game.

"I am happy with the way I am playing. I had good weeks of practice. It's never easy in the first round," Nadal said.

"There's always more nerves at the beginning. I didn't play against an easy opponent.

"The way that he plays is not a conventional game. He changes the rhythm of the point, changing with a slice, then he hits a winner, then he plays a slower ball. It's not easy to read his game."