Caroline Wozniacki lashed out at US Open organisers for setting a bad example by allowing Maria Sharapova to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium after the Dane was bundled out in the second round.

Ekaterina Makarova ended the former world number one's hopes of winning a first grand slam title with a 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 victory late on Wednesday.

Sharapova had already booked her place in the third round of her first major since returning from a drugs ban as Wozniacki battled it out on Court 17, the Russian playing both matches on the main show court after being given a wildcard.

Wozniacki, a two-time runner-up at Flushing Meadows, was unimpressed with the scheduling after making an early exit in New York.

The world number five said: "I love the US Open, it's a tournament I always look forward to. I think the scheduling was a little bit unfortunate this year.

A bit surprised Wozniacki decided to bring the Sharapova's scheduling but not Bouchard's. It would be a easier argument — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 31, 2017

"I think there is ways to respect players, to respect rankings and respect people who have done well in the past. There were a few things that could have been a little better."

Wozniacki added: "I think putting out a schedule where the number five in the world is playing on court five, fifth match on after 11pm, that is unacceptable.

"When you look on centre court [Arthur Ashe], I understand completely the business side of things and everything, but someone who comes back from a drug sentence, performing-enhancing drugs, and all of a sudden gets to play every single match on centre court, I think that is a questionable thing to do.

"It doesn't set a good example, someone who is number five in the world and has fought their way back from injury deserves to play on a bigger court than number five.

"Finally they moved us to Court 17, which is a really nice court and we had great atmosphere, but I think they should look into what they need to do."