Caroline Wozniacki And Karolina Pliskova Reach Last Four

Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova set up a blockbuster Miami Open semi-final with straight-sets wins on Tuesday.

Wozniacki, the Danish 12th seed, proved too good for Czech Lucie Safarova in a 6-4 6-3 victory in their quarter-final.

The former world number one, who has enjoyed a bright start to 2017, had to come from behind at the WTA Premier event after going down an early break.

Wozniacki broke crucially in the 10th game and again in the eighth of the second set to make it five wins in eight meetings with Safarova.

PLISKOVA AWAITS

Earlier, Czech second seed Pliskova powered past Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-3 6-4.

Pliskova broke serve six times in her display, although 10 double faults from Lucic-Baroni helped.

Trailing 4-2 in the second set, Pliskova reeled off four straight games to advance in 72 minutes, gaining a measure of revenge for her loss to the 35-year-old in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

While Pliskova won her previous meeting with Wozniacki earlier this year, she had suffered three consecutive losses before that.