WTA (Redacted by beIN SPORTS)

Caroline Wozniacki needed three sets and nearly two hours to move past a tricky Pauline Parmentier and reach the second round at the Ericsson Open, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The top seeded Wozniacki, a finalist here in 2009, took a few games to get settled back on the red clay of Bastad while Parmentier came fresh from a quarterfinal run at last week’s BRD Bucharest Open.

“It’s definitely much different playing on clay [than grass], so the match was a bit complicated,” Wozniacki said after the match.

“Obviously, it was nice to play in front of the nice Swedish and Danish crowd. It feels like home a bit. I felt the support, which was nice.”

Wozniacki recovered from an early break down to take the opening set, but found herself in trouble in the second. Parmentier reeled off five games in a row to accelerate past the Dane and send them into a deciding set, where the Frenchwoman started off with a 2-0 lead.

But she couldn’t keep it up as Wozniacki came roaring back, winning the next six games in a row to wrap up the match after an hour and 52 minutes.

Also in action at the Ericsson Open, the top seeds had little trouble moving into round two as No.5 seed Carla Suárez Navarro dropped just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Jasmine Paolini, No.6 seed Kiki Bertens posted a 6-1, 6-4 win over Carina Witthoeft and No.7 seed Katerina Siniakova moved past Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

No.8 seed Julia Goerges, on the other hand, found herself having to retire due to a bilateral thigh injury against lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova, trailing 6-4, 2-2.