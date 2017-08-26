On Demand
BREAKING NEWS: Injured Andy Murray to Miss US Open

World number two Andy Murray has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the US Open, after failing to recover sufficiently from his ongoing hip problem.

Murray, who hasn't played a competitive match since being struck down with a hip injury during his quarter-final clash against Sam Querrey Wimbledon quarter-final, was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the courts in Flushing Meadows against America's Tennys Sandgren.

The visibly emotional Scotsman spoke of his discussion during a press conference on Saturday, "[I] did pretty much everything that I could to get myself ready here and took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon. I obviously spoke to a lot of hip specialists. Tried obviously resting, rehabbing, to try and get myself ready here.

"[I] was actually practicing OK the last few days, but it's too sore for me to win the tournament. And ultimately, that's what I was here to try and do." 

Murray joins a lengthy list of high profile absentees that includes the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori 

