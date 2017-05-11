Borna Coric Stuns Andy Murray In Madrid

World number one Andy Murray was on the end of a third-round upset at the Madrid Open, going down in straight sets to the lively Borna Coric.

Murray has struggled to maintain the consistency that saw him dethrone Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings at the back end of last year and a 6-3 6-3 defeat to the 20-year-old Croatian provided his latest setback.

The Brit's serve was found wanting, he won just 11 per cent of points off his second serve in the first set, and Coric took full advantage to reach the quarter-finals.

It continues a fine run for the Croatian, who is only featuring in Madrid because Richard Gasquet pulled out of the draw with a back injury, after he won his first ATP title in Marrakech last month.

Guys, thanks so much for your messages!!! Amazing feeling to beat the #1 @andy_murray, next step QF tomorrow at @MutuaMadridOpen #NextGenATP pic.twitter.com/dhGQfWpsNh — borna coric (@borna_coric) May 11, 2017

Murray was denied a chance to make early inroads as Coric staved off two break points in game four, but it was not a sign of things to come as the world number one dropped successive service games.

Coric consolidated after the second and exploited Murray's weakness once more to take the first set with another break, the Brit only able to save two of three set points the Croatian manufactured.

Neither player was able to take chances to seize an early advantage in the second and things quickly tightened up. However, an unforced error from Murray saw him send a cross-court forehand wide and gift Coric a chance to serve out the match.

The world number 59 did not waste that opportunity, his brilliant backhand drop-shot drawing a wide return from Murray, who will hope for swift improvement at the Internazionali d'Italia.