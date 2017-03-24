Borna Coric And Andreas Seppi Come Through In Miami Open First Round

Borna Coric claimed a much-needed win at the Miami Open as Andreas Seppi also came through the opening round.

Coric, continuing his return from knee surgery, has struggled this year but overcame Marcel Granollers at the ATP 1000 event on Thursday.

Seppi was far more comfortable in a straight-sets win, while teenager Frances Tiafoe also progressed.

Rain led to an early end to play, but not before Bernard Tomic withdrew from the event.

JOB DONE FOR CORIC

The Croatian needed almost three hours to get past Granollers 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-3.

Coric squandered chances to wrap it up in straight sets before breaking twice in the third.

The win was just his fifth of the year and saw him set up a clash against sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

SEPPI EASES THROUGH

Seppi was too good for qualifier Radu Albot in a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The Italian lost just two points on serve in the first set and managed to break three times in the second.

Awaiting him in the second round is 24th seed Gilles Muller.

TIDY TIAFOE

Tiafoe, a 19-year-old qualifier, recorded a 7-5 5-7 6-1 victory against Konstantin Kravchuk.

The teenager dominated the deciding set, losing just two points on serve to ease through and set up a clash against Swiss great Roger Federer.

TOMIC'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Tomic is enduring a miserable year and it appears set to continue after he withdrew due to a back injury.

His place in the main draw was taken by lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny, who was crushed 6-4 6-1 by Mikhail Kukushkin.

Also progressing to the second round were the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Robin Haase, Tommy Robredo and Adrian Mannarino.