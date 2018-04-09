Bertens Defeats Goerges To Claim Charleston Title

Belgian 12th seed Kiki Bertens was forced to play back-to-back matches on Sunday after rain wreaked havoc on Saturday.

Julia Goerges was not able to stop an inspired Kiki Bertens, who took only two sets and under an hour, to claim her 5th title on clay.

Kiki loves that Charleston clay!



In 58 minutes, @kikibertens races past Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-1 to win the @VolvoCarOpen for the biggest title of her career. pic.twitter.com/voJ8MIOfeD — WTA (@WTA) April 8, 2018

Bertens was not overawed in her second match of the day – having upstaged Madison Keys in a gruelling three-set battle – as she accounted for Germany's Goerges in less than an hour to secure her maiden WTA Tour Premier-level trophy.

"It's just unbelievable. I think I cannot really realise it yet, but I'm just so happy and proud I think of myself," Bertens said.