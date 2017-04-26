Tennis
Getty Images

Bernard Tomic Injury Hands Andy Murray A Barcelona Walkover

Murray was due to come up against Tomic at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 on day three of the clay-court event.

World number one Andy Murray reached the last 16 of the Barcelona Open without striking a ball on Wednesday after Bernard Tomic withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury.

Murray was due to come up against Tomic at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 on day three of the clay-court event, but the Australian pulled out on the morning of the second-round match.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray will face Albert Montanes or Feliciano Lopez in round three.

Murray is eyeing his second title this year, having been dumped out of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 16 last week.

There was no word on how long Tomic, who has not lost all four matches against Murray, will be sidelined.
Previous Serena Williams Pressed 'Wrong Button' To Reveal P
Read
Serena Williams Pressed 'Wrong Button' To Reveal Pregnancy
Next