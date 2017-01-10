Australian Nick Lindahl Banned For Seven Years Over Match Fixing

Australian Nick Lindahl has been banned for seven years and received a huge fine after being found guilty of match-fixing.

Lindahl received his punishment after proposing to lose a match in return for payment at the Australian F6 tournament in Toowoomba, Queensland in September 2013.

The 28-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 187, received a fine of $35,000 to go with his seven-year suspension.

Lindahl retired from tennis in 2013, but cannot attend tournaments or events organised by the sport's governing bodies.

Brandon Walkin was handed a six-month suspension, which is suspended for six months, and Isaac Frost has served a ban for failing to co-operate with the Tennis Integrity Unit's investigation.

Walkin was banned for passing a corrupt proposal to another party on behalf of Lindahl.