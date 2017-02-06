Argentina Alive In Davis Cup As Great Britain, Spain Progress

Defending champions Argentina stayed alive in the Davis Cup as Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals following a bizarre finish.

Carlos Berlocq battled past Paolo Lorenzi 4-6 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth rubber in Buenos Aires to level Argentina's tie against Italy at 2-2 on Sunday.

But heavy rain postponed the deciding rubber, with Guido Pella's scheduled meeting with Andreas Seppi pushed back a day.

Great Britain progressed in Ottawa after an unbelievable conclusion to their 3-2 victory over Canada.

Vasek Pospisil kept the hosts alive with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) win over Dan Evans in the fourth rubber.

However, Brit Kyle Edmund was in control of the fifth against Denis Shapovalov, leading two-sets-to-love.

The clash came to an early end when the 17-year-old Canadian was defaulted, having smashed a ball in frustration that hit the chair umpire in the face.

Joining Great Britain in the last eight were Spain, who completed a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Croatia.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta claimed wins over Franko Skugor and Nikola Mektic respectively in the reverse singles.

Meanwhile, Belgium cruised past Germany 4-1, France overcame Japan 4-1 and Serbia beat Russia 4-0.

Australia easily beat the Czech Republic 4-1 and will next take on the United States, who swept past Switzerland 5-0.