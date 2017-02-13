Angelique Kerber Not Concerned About Her WTA Ranking

WTA

Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber is aiming to get back to winning ways in Doha - and she is not letting herself get distracted by thoughts of reclaiming the top spot.

"For me it's really important to play good tennis and to try to improve my game - that is actually my goal always," she said before the beginning of her tournament.

"I will do my best in the next few weeks, few months. If you play good tennis, then you have results. This is actually for me the most important thing, to win matches again, getting the confidence back. Then we will see what happens in the next few months."

Good evening from #Doha 💫💃! Players Gala #QatarTotalOpen A photo posted by Angelique Kerber (@angie.kerber) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:18am PST

The 29-year-old revealed that she had enjoyed her short break from tennis after her early departure from Melbourne.

"After Australia I went back home and I spent few days at home, doing nothing actually, just being at home," she admitted.

"It was very cold. But then I started practising again. I came here to Doha little bit earlier to get ready and to get used to the courts and the weather conditions. I'm feeling ready to play again because it's, since Australia, a long time since I played matches. It's great to play again here and then in Dubai next week."

And she now feels fully prepared to fight for trophies again.

"I think it was not bad to get a bigger rest, to get ready for these two tournaments," she added.

"I'm feeling good. The first rounds are always a little bit tougher because you have to get used to the tournament feeling again, to the match things. But I think that I'm ready. I am really enjoying my tennis right now on the practice court."