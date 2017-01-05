Andy Murray Wants To Convert More Chances

Andy Murray is pleased with his Australian Open preparations in Qatar this week but has acknowledged he needs to start converting more chances.

The world number one booked his place in the Qatar Open semi-finals on Thursday with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory over Nicolas Almagro, the Briton's 27th successive win on the ATP tour.

It was not all plain sailing, though, as the 29-year-old was made to battle by his Spanish opponent, Almagro saving nine break points against him during the match.

There was a similar theme in Murray's second-round win over Gerald Melzer 24 hours early, the two-time Wimbledon champion wasting eight set points and two match points before progressing.

Had a great warm up with @andy_murray today 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/hM2sV06iSR — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 5, 2017

Murray knows that is something he must work on against Tomas Berdych in the last four, but otherwise he is feeling good ahead of 2017's first grand slam.

"I'm really happy with the way I am moving, that's been the most positive thing this week for me," he said after his quarter-final win.

"In terms of my game I think there are some things I can definitely do better, I could convert a few more of the opportunities that I have had.

"I had a bunch of break points today but didn't convert too many of them, and I can hit the ball a little better than I have been."