Tennis
Getty Images

Andy Murray Struggles To Process Marathon Tie-Break

The opening set of the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-final went the way of Kohlschreiber and the German had more than one opportunity to seal a surprise win.

Andy Murray's marathon second-set tie-break with Philipp Kohlschreiber was a first for the world number one in what he described as "special match".

The opening set of the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-final went the way of Kohlschreiber and the German had more than one opportunity to seal a surprise win.

In the second set Kohlschreiber saved one set point ahead of the breaker, and wasted another six as Murray levelled.

It took over 30 minutes to find a winner in the second set tie-break as momentum swung both ways, Murray producing some sublime drop shots, while Kohlschreiber repeatedly found the line with his groundstrokes.

Eventually it went Murray's way 20-18, the sixth time a breaker has gone to 38 points since 1991.

"I have never played a tie-break that long ever. I'll probably never play another one like that again," said Murray.

"I mean, I have been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now, and nothing's been close to that.

"There was definitely some unbelievable points in that second-set tie-break.  We both missed a couple of shots, but in general, I think the level was extremely high.

"It's a special match to win because of how it went."
Previous Andy Murray Digs Deep To Oust Philipp Kohlschreibe
Read
Andy Murray Digs Deep To Oust Philipp Kohlschreiber In Dubai
Next Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Rolls On Into Semis While Kri
Read
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Rolls On Into Semis While Kristina Mladenovic Also Advances