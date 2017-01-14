Andy Murray Ready To End Australian Open Wait

OMNISPORT

World number one Andy Murray retains belief he can win the Australian Open despite suffering five previous final losses.

The Brit has reached the decider at Melbourne Park in five of the past seven years, losing on each occasion – including four to Novak Djokovic.

But Murray feels he is well-placed to challenge – and possibly finally win the year's first major.

"I obviously feel pretty confident after the way that last season finished. I do love it here. I love the conditions," he said on Saturday.

"I have played really well here over the years, and just haven't managed to obviously get over the final hurdle.

"But I think I'm in a decent position, for sure, to do it. I think I have a chance to win here.

"Obviously nothing's guaranteed. But, yeah, why not? I'm playing well. Practice has been good. I feel healthy. I'll give it a good shot."

Murray enters a grand slam as the top seed for the first time, having taken over from Djokovic as world number one late last year.

Asked if he had been treated differently as the world's top-ranked player, the three-time major winner said: "No, not really. I don't think so.

"I haven't really noticed it. It kind of happened for me right at the end of the year, so I haven't been kind of on the tour much as the number one player. Just one week really in Doha. So I haven't noticed it yet.

"I don't know if that will come over time, if I'm able to stay there or not. But it's only been really a few weeks around the tour with that ranking. I haven't noticed much change."

Murray will face Ukrainian Illya Marchenko in the first round on Monday.