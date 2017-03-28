Andy Murray Out Of Davis Cup Tie

Andy Murray will miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final with France next month as he continues his rehabilitation from an elbow injury.

The world number one - who spearheaded his country's surge to Davis Cup glory in 2015 - pulled out of the ongoing Miami Open due to the issue.

Murray's brother, Jamie, subsequently revealed that his younger sibling had "some sort of tear in his elbow, so he needs to rest".

There was no surprise on Tuesday when Great Britain announced their team to face France from April 7-9, with the two-time Wimbledon champion omitted.

"Not having Andy in the side is obviously a big loss to our team, but most importantly we all wish him well for a speedy recovery back to full health and fitness," said GB captain Leon Smith.

"I know that he would really want to be here with the rest of the team."

Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will play the singles rubbers for GB, as they did against Canada in the first round when Murray was absent. Jamie Murray will again team up with Dom Inglot in the doubles.