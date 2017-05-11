Andy Murray Frustrated By Limp Display In Borna Coric loss

Andy Murray was left frustrated by his inability to change the tide in his surprise straight-sets defeat to Borna Coric at the Madrid Open

The world number one was beaten 6-3 6-3 by the 20-year-old on Thursday, an error-strewn performance resulting his shock third-round exit from the competition.

Murray could be seen smiling ironically to his support team in between points as his frustration mounted during a disappointing loss.

But the Brit insisted he was only annoyed with himself for failing to put Coric under pressure and allowing him to waltz into the last eight.

Murray said: "Most things weren't working particularly well. It wasn't great.

"I started the match OK but when I started to go behind I didn't find any way to improve my game or to make it more difficult for him, I just let the same things keep happening.

The ride continues for @borna_coric.



Becomes the first LL to make #MMOPEN quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/sZuPbbz8jo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 11, 2017

"Making mistakes very early in a lot of the rallies, I wasn't building any points so I didn't help myself find a way into the match to start playing better and that was disappointing because you're not always going to play your best tennis but you can still find ways to make it difficult for your opponent and I didn't do that at all.

"Anything in the gameplan is agreed by me and my coach. If a gameplan isn't working it's not my coach's fault because I always go over the gameplan. We discuss, we watch videos and come up with a gameplan together.

"It was more frustration at my game and the fact I kept making the same mistakes repeatedly was frustrating.

"I should've tried to do more about that and I didn't and that's the most disappointing thing for me."