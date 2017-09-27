Andre Agassi to Remain as Novak Djokovic's Head Coach

OMNISPORT

Andre Agassi will stay on as Novak Djokovic's head coach when the 12-time grand slam champion returns from injury next year.

Djokovic turned to Agassi after parting company with his long-time coaching team ahead of the French Open.

Agassi was unable to commit to the role on a full-time basis and the eight-time major winner left Roland Garros before the Serbian was knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

Djokovic had Agassi in his corner again at Wimbledon, where he retired during a last-eight encounter with Tomas Berdych due to an elbow problem which ruled him out for the rest of this season.

The former world number one has opted to continue working with Agassi when he makes his comeback in 2018, with a second coach also due to be recruited.

A statement from Djokovic's press office said: "We can confirm that Agassi remains the head coach while Italian Marco Panichi will take over as the fitness coach and Argentine Ulises Badio is the new physio.

"The only remaining issue is appointing a second coach and that will complete the staff accompanying Djokovic in 2018."

Djokovic is aiming to be back on court for the Australian Open in January.

The statement added: "Djokovic is still nursing his elbow injury and has spent several days in Belgrade for some fitness training,

"He is working hard to get started with tennis practice as soon as possible in order to meet his own expectations of making a comeback in Australia in 2018."