Andre Agassi Oversees First Practice With Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic has linked up with Andre Agassi on the practice court for the first time as he steps up his preparations for the French Open.

The reigning men's singles champion in Paris, Djokovic announced on Sunday that he would enlist the help of fellow former world number one Agassi in a bid to recapture his best form.

And the duo were pictured together at Roland Garros on Thursday, with Agassi offering advice to his new pupil in a training session on Court 5.

#Djokovic on new coach #Agassi: "Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect. He has been through everything that I’m going through" pic.twitter.com/roNb3rrFJ8 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 23, 2017

When Djokovic won the French Open 12 months ago, he was the dominant figure on the ATP World Tour. However, the Serbian's fortunes tailed off thereafter and he lost top spot in the rankings to Andy Murray prior to the end of 2016 before parting company with coach Boris Becker.

After a period of mixed results in 2017, Djokovic duly split from the rest of his coaching team this month. He reached the final of last week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia, only to lose in straight sets to rising star Alexander Zverev.

In a news conference following that defeat, the 12-time grand slam champion confirmed Agassi had agreed to assist him in a coaching capacity, although it remains unclear how long the arrangement will last.