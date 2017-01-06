Ana Konjuh Set To Face Lauren Davis At ASB Classic

Ana Konjuh will face the unseeded Lauren Davis in only her second WTA final at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Konjuh has not featured in a final since her victory in Nottingham back in 2015, but the eighth seed from Croatia will end that wait on Saturday courtesy of a 6-3 4-6 6-3 success against Julia Goerges.

There were eight double faults from world number 47 Konjuh, who got just 49 per cent of her first serves in play but broke four times to see off the German.

Goerges set up a deciding set with a classy cross-court winner, but Konjuh hit back by taking a 2-0 lead and did not allow her unseeded opponent to hit back.

It will be Lauren Davis vs. Ana Konjuh for the title on Saturday @ASB_Classic. Davis going for her 1st title, Konjuh for her 2nd. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 6, 2017

Davis will contest her third WTA final this weekend after seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko retired in a deciding set due to a viral illness.

The 61st-ranked American Davis was leading 4-6 6-4 4-1 when teenager Ostapenko decided she could not continue.

"I woke up in the morning with a fever, coughing and everything. I felt much worse today [Friday] than yesterday," said the 19-year-old Latvian.

"I tried to play the match but it was very difficult because I wasn't feeling good at all. She was playing good but I had chances to win the match in the second set. I didn't, and unfortunately I couldn't finish the tournament."