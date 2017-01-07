American Lauren Davis Lands Maiden WTA Title
The 23-year-old American only needed 71 minutes to brush past Croatian Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 in the decider in Auckland.
Lauren Davis took out her first WTA Tour title with a straight-sets win over Ana Konjuh in the ASB Classic final on Saturday.
Davis had lost her only two previous WTA finals – both last year – but it proved to be a case of third time lucky.
She caused a below-par Konjuh problems from the outset, breaking serve five times in a comprehensive victory.
Davis and Konjuh traded breaks in the first set, but the former dominated from the moment she took a 5-3 lead.
After Davis had raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set, the match was sealed when Konjuh sent a cross-court forehand wide.