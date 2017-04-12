Albert Ramos-Vinolas Reaches Quarters In Marrakech

Second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas came from a set down to claim his place in the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II at the expense of Laslo Djere on Wednesday.

The 24th-ranked Spaniard, beaten by Pablo Cuevas in the Brasil Open final last month, battled past the Serbian qualifier to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-4 in Marrakech.

Ramos-Vinolas needed almost two and a half hours to make it through to the last eight, securing the only break of the deciding set to knock the world number 184 out.

Feliz de volver a #Marrakech ¡Ya estamos preparados para el debut! / I'm happy to come back to #Marrakech I'm ready to play! #ATP pic.twitter.com/xZDJffdBZZ — Albert Ramos Viñolas (@albertramos88) April 11, 2017

Borna Coric was also made to work for his quarter-final spot as he was taken all the way by Reda El Amrani, but came through 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).

Last year's runner-up Coric was in trouble at 4-2 down in the final set, but El Amrani was denied victory after being pegged back at 5-5 and losing the tie-break.

Fifth seed Paolo Lorenzi and Benoit Paire, seeded six, are through to the second round following wins over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Carlos Berlocq respectively.

There were also first-round victories for Jiri Vesely and Jeremy Chardy.