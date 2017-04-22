Albert Ramos-Vinolas Breaks New Ground In Monte Carlo

Albert Ramos-Vinolas booked his place in a first ATP Masters 1000 final by beating Lucas Pouille 6-3 5-7 6-1 in the last four of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard had never been beyond the fourth round at this level – though he did reach the quarter-finals of the French Open last year – prior to an impressive run on the Mediterranean coast, but is now one match away from just a second ATP title.

Ramos-Vinolas overcame world number one Andy Murray and fifth seed Marin Cilic en route to the last four and he seemed to carry that momentum into Saturday's match when he broke Pouille in the first game.

Although the Frenchman hit back instantly, Ramos-Vinolas was not to be denied as his groundstrokes proved too difficult for his opponent to cope with.

The match begin to swing away from the left-handed Spaniard as he staved off five break points before finally succumbed in game 11 of the second, with Pouille serving out the set.

Pouille was unable to build upon that, though, as Ramos-Vinolas raced to victory by seeing out the final set in just 33 minutes.