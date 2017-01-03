Agnieszka Radwanska Made To Work For QF Spot At Shenzhen Open

Agnieszka Radwanska overcame a second-set blip to ease past Sorana Cirstea and into the Shenzhen Open quarter-finals.

Top seed and defending champion Radwanska saved three match points against Chinese wildcard Duan Ying-ying in the opening round, but was much more dominant in a 6-0 6-3 triumph on Tuesday.

Romanian Cirstea was blitzed in the opening set, though she showed great resilience to win the first three games of the second.

However, Radwanska was unwilling to let the set slip away and won six consecutive games for the second time in the match to complete the victory.

Chinese star Duan almost causes the biggest upset at Shenzhen before world No. 3 Radwanska comes back strong to advance; Peng Shuai also out pic.twitter.com/r5siTgrMZM — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) January 3, 2017

Next up for the world number three is Alison Riske, who comfortably defeated Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1 6-1.

Third seed Johanna Konta had to battle back from a set and a break down in her second round match against Vania King to win 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Monica Niculescu - seeded seventh - was surprised 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 by home hope Wang Qiang.