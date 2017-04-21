Agnieszka Radwanska Believes Maria Sharapova Should Earn Right To Play

Agnieszka Radwanska believes Maria Sharapova should earn the right to play in the French Open and Wimbledon rather than be gifted a wildcard.

Five-time grand slam champion Sharapova will make her comeback at the Stuttgart Open next week after serving a 15-month suspension for failing a drugs test at the Australian Open.

The former world number one has also been offered wildcards for WTA Premier events in Madrid and Rome next month, but no decision has yet been made on whether she will play in the second major of the year at Roland Garros.

Radwanska thinks Sharapova ought to have to work her way back up the rankings before having the privilege of playing at the highest level.

"Maria should rebuild her career in a different way, beginning with smaller events." the world number eight told Poland's sports daily Przeglad Sportowy.

"This kind of entry into the tournament [a grand slam] should be available only for players who were dropped in the ranking due to injury, illness or other random accident. Not for those suspended for doping.

"She wouldn't have a chance for [a wildcard] from my hands.

"So far she hasn't been invited to play at slams in Paris and London and in my opinion that's how it should remain. She should win her place thanks to good results."