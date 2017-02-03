Sports Burst Rewind: The End is Nigh

by Tim Stannard

1) LUCAS HERNANDEZ ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF ASSAULT

Atletico Madrid are in the news on Friday but for very much the wrong reasons with French defender, Lucas Hernandez, being arrested in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. The woman involved was taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Leganes, Diego Simeone declined to comment saying that he did not have enough information about the case.

Marca say Lucas Hernandez's version of events is that his girlfriend "fell". Atletico defender still detained on domestic violence charge. — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) February 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Atletico’s new stadium is one of the two that are in the running for the 2019 Champions League final. The Estadio Metropolitano is set to open for business in the campaign to come for the Rojiblancos but faces competition from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2) IVANOVIC SEALS LATE ZIP TO ZENIT

TRANSFER NEWS! STILL! Most windows are closed but Russia’s is still flapping away in the breeze. And it’s another Chelsea departure with Branislav Ivanovic heading to Zenit St Petersburg after a nine-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

And Championship outfit, Sheffield Wednesday, have just been given approval for their $13m deal for striker, Jordan Rhodes, who leaves from Middlesbrough after not doing a great deal with just six EPL appearances. Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM for a breakdown of the biggest transfer deals of the winter window.