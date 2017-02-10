Sports Burst – Zizou’s Home Run

By Tim Stannard

1) Zidane faces batting practice in return to press room pitch

One of the few genuine perks in the largely stressful, miserable existence of being either the manager of Real Madrid or Barcelona is that you can pretty much see every fast and curve ball from the press coming a mile away. Although that is a bit of a mixed metaphor as they would still be fairly rapid and tough to deflect.

For example, Coach Zizou would have been fully aware on Friday that he would be asked about the Santiago Bernabeu being unavailable for the Copa del Rey final, a matter that is a million miles from his remit. “If the president says there are building works, then there are building works,” noted the Frenchman, whacking it towards the stands.

Next up on the tick-list was the issue of David De Gea replacing Keylor Navas in the next transfer window – “I don't want to see or listen to what is going to happen in the summer,” was the hefty swipe in return that got him to third base. So to speak.

There were some questions about football too, with Zidane revealing that the previously injured - but now not - Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric might get some minutes during Saturday’s game against Osasuna which is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT.

2) Klopp calls on crowd to help stop Liverpool rot

Jurgen Klopp has channeled Arsene Wenger from Thursday in calling for the support of fans in his side’s next Premier League game, the rather uncomfortable sounding home clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have just the single victory from 10 in 2017 and Klopp would quite like some help in arresting that slide. "It would be really nice if altogether we could create an outstanding atmosphere,” was the request from the German at Friday’s press conference. Unlike Wenger though, the Liverpool boss is a manager that the fans actually listen to. Mic dropped. Oh yes.

Klopp: "We've had a good week of training. We don't look for excuses, we look for solutions."#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/UShyVTz5Lv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2017

3) Rulli looks to be Manchester City’s main man

Real Sociedad and Argentina keeper, Geronimo Rulli, has admitted that he has lofty ambitions to play for Manchester City, the club that bought his rights last summer, loaned him to the La Liga side and then sold him in January in a needlessly complex deal by the sounds of it.

“My idea for tomorrow is to get there,” said Rulli, who is battling Sergio Romero – on the Manchester United bench these days - for the starting spot with Argentina. Rulli will be in action today in a busy Friday on beIN SPORTS. Real Sociedad are away at a dogged Espanyol on beIN CONNECT from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

4) PSG look to match Monaco with vintage Bordeaux performance

Also popping up a fun, freaky Friday for beIN SPORTS, PSG are looking to go joint top of the Ligue Un table – temporarily – but have a tough away gig against Bordeaux. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT.

The Championship is in action too, with play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday hosting a Birmingham City side struggling under Gianfranco Zola. Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the goals from across the world today, in your one-stop shop for the beautiful game.

5) Maradona is new main man for FIFA

Impressed by his drug-cheating past, blatant handballing, shooting at journalists and all round skuzzy behavior, FIFA have decided that Diego Maradona is the right man for them.

The portly former poacher revealed that he had accepted an ambassadorial role with the world’s governing body and was greatly looking forward to working with a “clean and transparent” organization. Very much a fox in hen house scenario going on there.

*checks it's not April 1*



Diego Maradona lands role with "clean and transparent FIFA"https://t.co/sW2s4kBRKO pic.twitter.com/3Cuo1fu8Fw — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 10, 2017

