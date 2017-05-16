Sports Burst – Zinedine Zidane's Denies Dirty Dealings

By Tim Stannard

1) Zizou dodges talk of dubious dealings in La Liga

Monday’s hope from Sports Burst that the final week of league football in Spain would not boil down to whispered discussions on the motivational levels of teams and potential levels of motivational payments to potential teams does not look like coming through.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s catch-up game for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo, and the one that could all but seal the deal on the league title, the main questions posed to Coach Zidane was the eternal topic of ‘maletines’ or suitcases, signifying a much-shushed tradition in Spain of interested third party teams – title rivals for example - ‘encouraging’ others to give it their all in otherwise dead rubbers. Match-fixing basically.

“The Celta team that will play in Vigo are going to come out as professionals, as they have to,” confirmed the Real Madrid, too canny to fall into that particular media trap. Zizou also confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the matchday squad for the game that you can catch live on beIN SPORTS on Wednesday from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the build-up.

2) Arsenal and City continue fight to go forth. And fourth

The Premier League has a bit of business to attend to on Tuesday with a couple of catch-up games for both Manchester City and Arsenal. Both matches will have quite a big say in the three-clubs-two-places left kerfuffle in England’s top flight in the chase for Champions League places.

A panicking Arsenal are at home to a relegated Sunderland in what should be a comfy clash for Arsene Wenger. And it should be the same for Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting WBA and admitting that his previous two teams would have sacked him for a trophy-less campaign with City. “Here they gave me a second chance and we will try to do it,” said Pep.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best highlights. And don’t forget that a huge match can be found on CONNECT from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT with Reading taking on Fulham in a Championship semifinal play-off second leg. The clash is currently tied at 1-1.

3) James takes a step closer to Manchester United move

Time for a bit of transfer gossip as it is something that is going to keep us all smiling over a fairly bleak-looking summer. And no, the Confederations Cup does not count as real football. Vinicius Junior has signed a new long-term deal at Flamengo, which is expected to end in summer 2018 when the Brazilian youngster moves to Real Madrid.

As well as being linked with James Rodriguez in a move that could be confirmed by the weekend apparently, Manchester United also have their feelers out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Manchester City are in talks with Real Betis for a deal on Nolito.

Jese Rodriguez seems to find life appealing at Las Palmas and wants a move away from PSG and Oscar would love to see Diego Costa at Shanghai SIPG.

4) Sharapova returns to court in French Open fight

In the wide world of tennis, the Italian Open continues from Rome. In the men’s bracket the newly-turned 30 Andy Murray is taking his old bones out onto the court, as is Novak Djokovic.

beIN SPORTS is the proud home of WTA tennis and the action is already underway live on the network (USA only) up to 5PM ET / 2PM PT. Unfortunately, there has been bad news for Madison Keys who has lost out to Daria Gavrilova. Coming up later on Tuesday, Maria Sharapova is back out again, trying to get enough ranking points to secure a spot at the French Open.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.