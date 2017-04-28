Sports Burst: Zinedine Zidane's Choice

By Tim Stannard

1) Zidane admits tough choices for benchwarmers

Aside from the sleepless nights, having enough mirrors installed in the dressing room for Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do to Sergio Ramos over his violent conduct as well as dealing with a trolling media, Coach Zizou gets the big bucks at Real Madrid for making the tough decisions.

Decisions like keeping Isco on the bench for big games and playing an injured, unfit Gareth Bale who will break down after just half an hour.

Those kinds of decisions were the main topic of one-way conversation at Real Madrid’s pre-match press conference for Saturday’s Valencia clash where Zidane admitted with some hilarity that is famous bench was “f***king amazing.” But the Madrid manager did reveal that he does not feel that he is being unfair with some footballers, in favor of others. “I have an immense respect for all my players, but clearly I have to make a choice.”

2) De Gea deal done with no Hart-break

David De Gea and his fancy mohawk is the other big topic of conversation around Santiago Bernabeu parts, with Spanish sports daily ‘Marca’ reporting that a deal is already pretty much done for the Manchester United keeper to return to Madrid, but this time to play for Atletico Madrid’s rivals.

The news might also have a big impact on Joe Hart, currently on-loan with Torino, but expecting to be kicked out of Man City come the Pep Guardiola summer clearout. But that blow could be cushioned a little with Jose Mourinho (very) reportedly interested in picking up the English shot-stopper.

3) Luis Enrique kicks off Happy Friday with grump-fest

Luis Enrique was in a particularly grumpy mood on Friday – and that is really saying something for him – speaking ahead of Saturday’s Catalan derby with Espanyol. It’s easier to list the topics the Barca man didn’t want to talk about – match-fixing with Malaga, "I have no interest in talking about any controversy," a longstanding feud with the Espanyol boss, Andre Gomes, and the announcement of a ‘Frozen’ sequel and whether it could taint the magic of the original.

However, Enrique did reveal that Andres Iniesta was a doubt for Saturday’s game but Neymar was raring and ready for a return after suspension.

4) Wenger denies Spurs superiority

Arsene Wenger mic-drop!

Questioned on Friday on whether Arsenal would be finishing behind Tottenham in the league for the first time in decades – the pair meet on Sunday – the French boss quipped that “you cannot say that the weight of one year has the weight of 20.” Boom.

The fun-poking Frenchman also weighed into the debate that Alexis Sanchez is an enormous chicken for feigning injury after being thunderously hurt by a throw-in from Leicester’s Robert Huth on Wednesday. "It's embarrassing? I don't feel like that."

