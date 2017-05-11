Sports Burst: When Winning Is Losing

beIN SPORTS

1) Atleti win the battle, Real win the war

By reaching a second successive Champions League semi-final this season, Atletico Madrid were able to prolong the Estadio Vicente Calderon’s farewell on the European stage as long as possible. A 3-0 rollicking in enemy territory last week made the chances of the stadium bowing out in celebratory fashion after 50 years on the continental scene unlikely, but for the first 42 minutes of the second leg that dream did seem attainable at least.

A blistering start from the Rojiblancos on Wednesday night saw the deficit between the Madrid neighbor’s cut to one goal. First up was Saul’s glancing header at the near post and then it was Antoine Griezmann’s turn to breech Keylor Navas’ net, this time slotting beating the Tico shot-stopper from the penalty spot.

Atletico Champions League form at Vicente Calderón under Diego Simeone:



WWWWWDWWWWDLWWWWWWWWDWW



Goals: 43

Clean sheets: 18

Conceded: 6



👋 pic.twitter.com/URXkbm3E1S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2017

Two goals in 16 minutes and all of a sudden the home fans started emerging from their figurative pits of wallowing self despair with a rediscovered sense of belief. The south end of the 50-year-old stadium, home to the club’s famous (and often infamous) El Frente ultras, was a sea hopping hysteria and the jubilation in the stands made its way onto the field, where Diego Simeone’s 11 battle-hardened troops played with a sense of verve and urgency that was nowhere to be seen eight days prior in the Santiago Bernabeu.

And then, in one swift and clinical move Real Madrid ripped the beating heart out of their opponent’s chest for the third time in the last four Champions League seasons. An impossibly brilliant piece of skill from Karim Benzema on the byline left three Atleti defenders for dead, Jan Oblak saved Isco's first-time shot following the Frenchman’s ensuing square ball, however, the Andalusian reacted sharply to stir the rebound home a few minutes shy of the halftime break.

Benzema's skill, Isco's finish, and the goal that booked Real Madrid's place in the final pic.twitter.com/cwgnjCRDqB — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2017

Once Real Madrid had bagged their away goal there was no coming back for the hosts. The weather added to Atletico’s misery, with the heavens opening and unleashing an almost Biblical downpour on the downcast supporters for the last ten minutes of running-down-the-clock action.

The game ended 2-1 on the night, but the hallow victory offered little in the way of solace for the long-suffering Mattress Makers who, much like Icarus, flew dangerously close to the sun only to come plummeting back down to earth. Unlike the ill-fated Greek fable though, Atletico have cruelly survived last night's crash landing and now have to suffer through another Real Madrid final.

2) Man United look to go all out in search of Europe's wooden spoon.

It’s a big night for Manchester United, but maybe not the sort of big night they are used to. Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho has hyped up the occasion by claiming the Europa League semi-final second leg clash with Celta Vigo is the biggest game in the club’s history.

"I think in terms of motivation, we are even," Mourinho said. "For Celta it is, in their words, the most important match of their history.

"And my feelings, it's also the most important match of our history. It doesn't matter what happened before, it doesn't matter how many big matches we played before.

He may have a point too, when you consider what is on the line. Champions League. The money-spinner that is Europe’s elite competition is where United feel they belong, not only for the cash on offer of course - but the prestige too.

United lead 1-0 from the first leg in Vigo, and despite several missing men there is a feeling Mourinho’s men can just edge it.

Celta will be no pushovers mind, with LaLiga form going out the window in the build-up to this tie, Eduardo Berizzo will make his players aware that nothing but 100% commitment is required for this one.

Wooden spoon? Mourinho has it more down as silver.

3) Valencia pick another coach

One we keep in the drafts. Valencia hire a new coach! Huzzah! Marcelino Garcia Toral, last seen at Valencia’s neighbors Villarreal, is the man charged with reviving the fortunes of Europe’s largest sleeping giant.

Los Che are continuously striving to relight old flames of past glories, and Marcelino having lived in the city for several years, will know all too well the task in hand.

It’s the first major managerial move in Spain ahead of the summer, in which several new faces are set to drop in and out of the league.

4) Bouchard continues collecting scalps

Step aside Justin Bieber, Canada has a new national icon: Eugenie Bouchard.

The world no. 60 has been grabbing headlines this week for all the right reasons: first by clinching a satisfying moral victory over Maria Sharapova in Monday’s epic three-set grudge match, and then by overcoming the Madrid Open’s top seed Angelique Kerber two days later to secure a spot in her first ever Premier Mandatory quarterfinal.

Next up for the Montreal native is Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, who saw off Wang Qiang in straight sets on Wednesday.

Next up for the Montreal native is Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, who saw off Wang Qiang in straight sets on Wednesday.