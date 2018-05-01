Sports Burst – When Harry Met Bayern

By Tim Stannard

Zidane warns of big battle from Bayern

To get the whole Barcelona v Real Madrid rivalry thing you have to get Harry Potter. And if you don’t get Harry Potter then, quite frankly, there is no hope for your cultural soul.

The twist between Harry Potter and Voldemort is that despite being arch enemies who want nothing more but each other’s demise, neither can exist without the other. Everything is intertwined.

In theory, Barcelona winning the double and Real Madrid’s Champions League run are entirely separate narratives. Indeed, they would be for most other teams. But such is the symbiotic co-existence between the Clasico rivals, Barca’s ‘success’ this season can only really be judged on what Real Madrid does on Tuesday night. Move through to a third Champions League final in a row and the Catalan club’s La Liga title win and Copa del Rey victory will be viewed as fairly small beans.

An elimination to Bayern Munich for Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and Barcelona will have two major trophies with Real Madrid left empty-handed and fifteen points off the top of the table facing a Clasico defeat at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Emperor Zizou will have no clothes.

The odds are in Real Madrid’s favor, though. The Spanish club is holding a 2-1 advantage over Bayern and is back at the Santiago Bernabeu. What’s more, the Champions League holders seem to have incredible, Thanos-like super powers in this competition. The ‘but’ is that the German champions simply cannot play worse than in the first leg and Real Madrid’s right flank is severely weakened with an injury to Dani Carvajal, while Isco is also sidelined. "We know they are going to come here and put in a big performance," warned Zidane.

This year’s Champions League has had more twists and turns than a twisty turny thing. Expect more in Madrid. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT where our Kevin Egan will bring you all the fallout from the Bernabeu.

Roma ready for last lifeline against Liverpool

Unfortunately, the view ahead of Roma’s Champions League clash against Liverpool is less concerned over football, due to the violence ahead of the first leg encounter which left a Liverpool supporter in a coma. However, the Rome police have announced that “we can guarantee the safety of (visiting) Liverpool supporters if they respect the rules and make the day as normal as they can.”

On the sporting side of things and the Romans have some tough tactical choices to make in a clash where the Italians are 5-2 down from the first leg. Attack like crazy and risk letting Liverpool’s dynamic forward line some space, or play the long game that successfully picked off Barcelona? That’s what Roma boss, Eusebio Di Francesco, has been pondering on Tuesday noting that “if you want to score three goals you can’t stay under your own crossbar.”

“Even I have to say it’s difficult,” claimed midfielder Radja Nainggolan to The Times, “but it’s not impossible.”

Jurgen Klopp will be speaking later on Tuesday with his team on the brink of reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2005.

Martial law at Chelsea to spark summer swoops

Time to squeeze in a bit of TRANSFER TRACKER news.

The Guardian is reporting that Anthony Martial is to be sold by Manchester United to Chelsea. That sounds fairly perfunctory, but it could lead to a huge chain of events.

Martial coming in, would allow Eden Hazard to complete the move of his dreams and head to Real Madrid, a team looking for some fresh faces this summer. This in turn would free up some space and funds for Manchester United to swoop for Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman being a long-term transfer target of the Old Trafford outfit. Unless Griezmann moves to Barcelona that is, and this could happen if a story that Ousmane Dembele is to be sent out on loan has any legs.

Curry hopes to be hot stuff in Warriors return

NBA Play-off time! The Boston Celtics got their series against the Philadelphia 76ers underway with a powerful 117-101 win. The big hitters are out on Tuesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers tipping off against the Toronto Raptors in an opening game and the Golden State Warriors – potentially with Steph Curry returning – looking to take a 2-0 series lead against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Injury update for tomorrow night's Game 2: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) is probable. Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 30, 2018

With all this and the World Cup this summer, the internet is going to be creaking.

The goal of Curry? "Just not suck after missing five weeks," joked the Warrior to The Undefeated.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.