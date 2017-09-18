Sports Burst – Trouble in PSG Paradise?

By Tim Stannard

1) Squabbling over set-pieces in PSG paradise

There was just one tiny flaw in the PSG plan to put together one of the most formidable attacking forces on the planet at a cost ultimately of some $400 million. The players involved are human – and little, teeny, tiny, toddler ones at that, apparently.

On Sunday, PSG ground out a useful 2-0 win against a stubborn Lyon side to remain on a 100% record in France and the Champions League, but the big story that fell out of the back of the sporting truck was the sight of Dani Alves refusing to give Edinson Cavani the ball at one point, followed by Neymar all in the Uruguayan’s grill over wanting to take a spot kick instead of his team-mate, apparently a gripe from the ego-driven Brazilian.

Unai Emery told the players after the game to sort the set-piece issue out themselves, or he will do it for them. “I do not want it to be a problem for us." However, Monday’s edition of l’Equipe is speculating that Cavani is being tactically isolated as well with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe by passing their colleague.

2) Dembele sent to Finland for surgery

The weekend also saw trouble for another of the summer’s big signings – Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona suffered a tendon injury against Getafe in Saturday’s narrow 2-1 win and now faces up to four months on the sidelines.

The unfortunate forward was put on a plane to Finland on Monday for surgery, with the conspiracy theory that the pitch at the Coliseum being the blame for the injury. Or instead was it the curse of Neymar, where even the footballer brought in to replace him suffers the tailwinds of a footballing chaos machine.

3) Rooney suffers driving ban after DUI charge

Not a great 24-hours for Wayne Rooney. His Everton side was routed by Manchester United at Old Trafford and on Monday, the forward faced the wrath of the law with a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order that will see him perform 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting a DUI charge. The footballer was arrested on 1st September whilst driving over the limit.

Soon after, Rooney released a statement responding to the judgement. "I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.”

4) Besiktas look for Turkish delight

Monday sees a bit of football business taking place in the great beIN SPORTS universe. Espanyol face Celta Vigo live on the network from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT whilst the Turkish Super Lig has a humdinger with Pepe’s Besiktas looking to keep pace with Galatasaray at the top with a victory over visiting Konyaspor. That clash is on beIN CONNECT 3.

