Sports Burst – Trading Places With James Rodriguez

By Tim Stannard

1) Media indecision over next move for James

It's Schrodinger’s Cat time for James Rodriguez, with the Colombian footballer existing in two separate states simultaneously.

According to Wednesday's press, the footballer who has set the bench-mark - no pun intended - for underused talent is either going to be staying at Real Madrid for the rest of the season or going to the Premier League in January.

The Madrid media claims the latter with ‘Marca’ reporting that the misfit midfielder will not be departing - if at all - until June unless someone triggers a half-billion buyout clause.

But according Colombian outlet, ‘El Tiempo’, on Tuesday, the footballer is busying himself on vacation in Colombia and trying to get himself a British visa. Of course, the application might just be for a proposed New Year visit to London to visit Arsenal's David Ospina, but Chelsea also play in London and...the rest makes itself up. Which is what everyone is doing in the winter transfer window.

2) Draxler on brink of boosting PSG as another super Swede heads to Old Trafford

The rest of Wednesday's transfer news has Julian Draxler joining troubled PSG - more on them in a sec - from Wolfsburg. Or maybe Arsenal. Manchester United's $50 million for Benfica's Swedish centerback, Victor Lindelof, gained a little more ground while English paper, Daily Star, suggests that Jose Mourinho is to be offered a deal at the Old Trafford club to run until 2025.

Victor Lindelof tells friends he is on the brink of signing for Manchester United #MUFC https://t.co/WkPBvnIdrJ — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 21, 2016

That’s an awful lot of time for an awful lot of fines from the English FA to accumulate for the Special One. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the latest transfer news and generally made-up stuff.

3) Unai fights for PSG survival

The less-than-mighty-these days PSG lead the way on Wednesday on beIN SPORTS with very much a must-win match for Unai Emery.

The Spanish boss is under a mountain of pressure in the French capital with PSG having picked up just the single point from the last nine available, to leave the club well off the pace in Ligue Un. That clash against bottom of the table, Lorient, kicks off live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

PSG have reportedly spoken with some unattached coaches, like Roberto Mancini & Clarence Seedorf, in case of bad result vs. Lorient. https://t.co/tCvgslDFIS — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 21, 2016

4) Barcelona with Herculean task in the Copa

Over on beIN CONNECT and Barcelona will be taking on Hercules in one of a cluster of Copa del Rey second round legs.

The tie is finely balanced at 1-1 but the Catalan club will fancy its chances of sealing the deal through to the next round. Or will it? Inter take on Lazio in the big Serie A game of the day. Catch all the best highlights on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT

[SQUAD 📋] Find out which 16 players have been named for the Copa del Rey date with Hércules: https://t.co/vRuFsivAoi #CopaFCB #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/nQtrJoZMac — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 21, 2016

5) Julian Green jumps ship to Stuttgart

Arguably the biggest game of the week is taking place in the Bundesliga with a top of the table clash between the mega-giants of Bayern Munich and the considerably meeker RB Leipzig. Bayern are set to be one American down in the new year with a deal agreed for US international, Julian Green, to move to second division Stuttgart.

"I've seen all their games over the last month and I think I'm in good hands with VFB, and I can set new goals for myself,” announced the attacker who clearly has a keen eye for German second-tier football.

New challenge! After great years at @FCBayern, I'm really looking forward to the new club, the teammates and the city 👌🏾 @VfB #jg37 pic.twitter.com/64FjgB53CU — Julian Green (@J_Green37) December 21, 2016

Meanwhile, the division is also a manager down after Borussia Monchengladbach – A German Team, according to their own branding – fired Andre Schubert after a defeat to Wolfsburg on Tuesday left the team in 14th place, just three from the relegation zone.